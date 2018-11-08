Recently, the company behind approximately one-in-three ATM terminals in the world found itself short on cash. The firm, Diebold Nixdorf, survived, thanks to a $650 million emergency loan from a pair of private equity firms. However, a big question remains for Diebold and other ATM manufacturers. How will they manage in a world where digital transactions are becoming more popular and cash is optional?
