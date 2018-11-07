By Ben Bradford
November 07, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
A picture taken in Paris on May 16, 2018 shows the logo of the social network Facebook on a broken screen of a mobile phone.
A picture taken in Paris on May 16, 2018 shows the logo of the social network Facebook on a broken screen of a mobile phone. - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Facebook and Google have pledged themselves to a pact formed by Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web. The “Contract for the Web” asks internet companies to fight fake news and uphold principles that protect privacy as a human right and promote access for all people. The tech firms say they aspire to these ethical standards already. But meeting these goals will be a challenge without strict government regulations, which they have resisted. Could this new contract make a difference?

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.