By Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
November 07, 2018 | 1:47 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Bernard Tyson, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente
Bernard Tyson, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

It’s open enrollment time for health care plans, so we're talking to Bernard Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente, one of the country’s largest health care and hospital organizations. He sat down with us to explain the dilemma of health insurance costs and what patients are getting with their coverage. “There are two parts to the affordability that I think about all the time, Tyson said. The affordability of coverage and the affordability of care. Those are two very different things.”  

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.

Follow Kai Ryssdal at @kairyssdal