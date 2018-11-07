By Scott Tong
The results are in, and now American businesses of all stripes are trying to sort out what the midterms mean. With Democrats now the majority in the House and Republican gains in the Senate, how might divided government impact different parts of the U.S. economy? Rhetorically, both parties speak in favor of new investment in infrastructure — roads, bridges, ports — and new protections for data privacy on the internet. Yet gridlock could leave Congress on the sidelines of a continuing trade war, that is already hurting some American farmers and manufacturers. Marketplace's Scott Tong has the details. 

