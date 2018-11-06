The General Electric of today looks almost nothing like it did before the financial crisis. In the last few years, the company has been selling pieces of itself off like a Halloween store in November. Today, it announced it's selling its LED lighting business. That follows its exit from the appliance business, its sale of NBC Universal and other big units. But who is buying those GE castoffs? And why?
