Remember the Trans-Pacific Partnership? The big trade pact with 11 other countries that President Donald Trump pulled out of just about as soon as he got into office? Well, TPP lives. Six out of those 11 countries have now ratified the agreement, and it'll take effect Dec. 30 — without the United States. Which means what, exactly?
