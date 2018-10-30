A woman votes on Nov. 8, 2016, in Durham, North Carolina. - Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/10/30/elections/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/88-should-you-trust-polling/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

People love to hate on polls. Since the experts seemingly got the 2016 election so wrong (or did they?), pundits and politicos have been quick to trash polling. But it feels like we've been in a perpetual state of polling the last two years. We couldn't even resist putting one out before this show. We need someone to tell us what to believe, so we called Lynn Vavreck. She's a political science professor at UCLA, columnist at the New York Times and she just put out a book about the 2016 election. We'll hear from her, get Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood's fixations, and share your smart takes on last week's conversation about the price of college.

Don't forget to join our Facebook group for more Make Me Smart all week long!

This episode is brought to you by Schwab, PayPal, Mailchimp and U.S. Bank.



Sign up to stay connected to Marketplace and you could be in for a Halloween treat! Subscribe to our daily newsletter by Oct. 31 and you're automatically entered to win one of 10 Marketplace treat bags. They're filled with some great swag, plus something unique to give you a peek behind the scenes — a program rundown signed by Kai Ryssdal. Subscribe today for your chance to win – and good luck! BEFORE YOU GO