President Trump is proposing a major shift in how the government pays for high-cost drugs for seniors, saying it could lower prices as much as 30 percent. The timing — two weeks before an election where health care remains a prominent issue — may be political. The plan calls for Medicare, starting in 2020, to seek the much lower prices that European countries get for some of the most expensive drugs dispensed by doctors.
Ben comes to Marketplace after covering California politics and policy for Capital Public Radio in Sacramento, where NPR stations across the state relied on his state government reporting. Before that, he reported for WFAE in Charlotte, North Carolina, and covered the arrest and resignation of...