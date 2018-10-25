A pharmacist fills a prescription drug order at a pharmacy in Chicago, Ill. - Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/10/25/health-care/medicare-drugs-cost-prices-trump-seniors/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump is proposing a major shift in how the government pays for high-cost drugs for seniors, saying it could lower prices as much as 30 percent. The timing — two weeks before an election where health care remains a prominent issue — may be political. The plan calls for Medicare, starting in 2020, to seek the much lower prices that European countries get for some of the most expensive drugs dispensed by doctors.

Click on the audio player above to hear more.