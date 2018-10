- Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Before most women start their work lives, they're already in worse shape financially then men, and it usually gets worse, according to a report from the American Association of the University Women. That's because women tend to take out bigger loans to finance education, accept lower starting salaries then men, and usually take more time off for family reasons. That's how debt follows women through life, often growing along the way.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

