- Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/10/23/world/87-what-does-college-really-cost/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With "early decision" and "early action" deadlines looming for colleges across the United States, graduating high school seniors are stuck figuring what any given school will actually cost. They're pondering the mix of private loans, federal loans, scholarships and grants, and factoring in housing, books and fees before they sign on any dotted lines. Those in the know understand that the public sticker price for a college is often not the actual price a student will pay. But what, then, is the price? And why is it so opaque? We hear a bit from three high school seniors in the midst of navigating all this. Then Kim Clark, assistant director of the Education Writers Association, makes us smart on how the system got this way and what it means for families (heard of the Chivas Regal effect?). Plus, your feedback on our smart homes episode.

Don't forget to join our Facebook group for more Make Me Smart all week long!

This episode is brought to you by Schwab, Gobble, Navy Federal Credit Union and SweeTango Apples.

Sign up to stay connected to Marketplace and you could be in for a Halloween treat! Subscribe to our daily newsletter by Oct. 31 and you're automatically entered to win one of 10 Marketplace treat bags. They're filled with some great swag, plus something unique to give you a peek behind the scenes — a program rundown signed by Kai Ryssdal. Subscribe today for your chance to win – and good luck! BEFORE YOU GO