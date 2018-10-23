- Rob Schmitz/Marketplace

Harley-Davidson is earning more money, which is usually a good thing for a company. But under that shiny veneer of positive news from its latest quarterly report, Harley faces a problem — sales of U.S. motorcycles fell 13 percent from the same time last year. Blame corrosion in the iconic motorcycle maker’s customer base.

