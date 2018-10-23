Harley-Davidson is earning more money, which is usually a good thing for a company. But under that shiny veneer of positive news from its latest quarterly report, Harley faces a problem — sales of U.S. motorcycles fell 13 percent from the same time last year. Blame corrosion in the iconic motorcycle maker’s customer base.
Click on the audio player above to hear more.
Sign up to stay connected to Marketplace and you could be in for a Halloween treat!
Subscribe to our daily newsletter by Oct. 31 and you're automatically entered to win one of 10 Marketplace treat bags. They're filled with some great swag, plus something unique to give you a peek behind the scenes — a program rundown signed by Kai Ryssdal.
Ben comes to Marketplace after covering California politics and policy for Capital Public Radio in Sacramento, where NPR stations across the state relied on his state government reporting. Before that, he reported for WFAE in Charlotte, North Carolina, and covered the arrest and resignation of...