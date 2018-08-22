This week, U.S. election officials came out with new data showing how states plan to use $380 million in federal grants released this year. While the money was initially aimed at modernizing state voting systems after the Bush v. Gore "hanging chad" debacle of 2000, these days states are spending mostly on cyber security and equipment. Intelligence officials have warned that foreign hackers could once again target state voting systems in the November elections, as they did in 2016.
