Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/22/elections/election-midterm-cyber-security-hacking-money-russia/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

This week, U.S. election officials came out with new data showing how states plan to use $380 million in federal grants released this year. While the money was initially aimed at modernizing state voting systems after the Bush v. Gore "hanging chad" debacle of 2000, these days states are spending mostly on cyber security and equipment. Intelligence officials have warned that foreign hackers could once again target state voting systems in the November elections, as they did in 2016.

Click on the audio player above to hear more.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO