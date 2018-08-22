- Alex Wong/Getty Images

Shares in Target hit an all-time high after the retailer reported second-quarter profits, revenue and sales that beat analysts’ projections — and an unprecedented increase in foot traffic through its stores. Target CEO Brian Cornell is so optimistic that he isn’t even worried about the effect of increased tariffs. The retailer has “a lot of levers to pull to make sure we are still price competitive,” Cornell told CNBC. Those levers include stocking up before the tariffs hit hard and shifting supply chains in an effort to insulate consumers from higher prices.

