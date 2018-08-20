This week is a listener request episode. After our shows on design thinking and the blockchain, a lot of you asked about Civil. It's the journalism platform behind ventures like The Colorado Sun and the ZigZag Podcast, and it's powered by blockchain. We've got Civil COO Lillian Ruiz on the show today to tell us all about it, along with Colorado Sun CTO Eric Lubbers.
