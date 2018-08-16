You may have heard this phrase: "It’s the economy, stupid. ” And it usually is. Parties in power tend to do better when the economy is humming along, and voters are more likely to give them the boot when the economy’s not doing so hot. With low unemployment, a booming stock market and strong growth, the GOP should be set for the midterms, right? This time around, maybe not.
