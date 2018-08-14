InfoWars head Alex Jones, seen here in 2013 in Watford, England. - Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/14/tech/77-big-tech-nation-state-constitutional-crisis/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The dam finally burst last week as many of the internet's largest platforms, like Facebook, YouTube and Apple Podcasts, banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. His site, InfoWars, has gained legitimacy from President Donald Trump in recent years, even as it spews hate speech and tars Sandy Hook victims as government-employed "crisis actors." Notably, Twitter didn't join other Silicon Valley titans in banning Jones. We talked with St. John's University assistant law professor and Yale Law School fellow Kate Klonick about content policies at these big tech companies, how those policies are enforced and where we go from here.

Some links from this week's show:

Behind the scenes at a Twitter meeting about Jones

Jonah Goldberg's column on civility and conservative media

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO