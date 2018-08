Department store sales have been declining. - EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Major department stores report their earnings this week, starting with Macy’s on Wednesday, followed by Nordstrom and J.C. Penney on Thursday. After a retail slump and slide over many quarters, Americans are coming back to shopping, and the numbers show stores are enjoying the trend.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

