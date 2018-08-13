President Donald Trump speaks to members of the military at Joint Andrews Air Force base, Maryland, on Sept. 15, 2017. - MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump heads to upstate New York on Monday to sign one of the largest military budgets in the nation’s history. The $716 billion John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act pours money into pay, training and equipment maintenance, among other things. But some point out it adds to the fast-rising federal deficit and ask whether this level of military spending can be sustained.

