By Jed Kim
August 10, 2018 | 8:26 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

It's called chlorpyrifos. It's a widespread and controversial insecticide — and now it's been banned. On Thursday, a federal court ordered the EPA to end the use of the chemical, which has been linked to developmental disabilities in children. DowDuPont Inc. is the largest producer of chlorpyrifos, which is used on crops like soybeans, apples and oranges. 

Click on the audio player above to hear more. 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.