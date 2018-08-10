Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/10/sustainability/pesticide-chlorpyrifos-epa-ban-apples-farming-pruitt-dow/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's called chlorpyrifos. It's a widespread and controversial insecticide — and now it's been banned. On Thursday, a federal court ordered the EPA to end the use of the chemical, which has been linked to developmental disabilities in children. DowDuPont Inc. is the largest producer of chlorpyrifos, which is used on crops like soybeans, apples and oranges.

Click on the audio player above to hear more.