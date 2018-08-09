U.S. Postal service mail handler Eric Smith sorts packages at the U.S. Postal service's Royal Palm Processing and Distribution Center on December 4, 2017 in Opa Locka, Florida. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service gives an update on its finances on Thursday morning. For years, pension costs and decreasing mail volume have caused the postal service to lose money. Now, many businesses are banding together to support the service, forming a lobbying group called the Package Coalition. It includes Amazon and other major e-commerce sellers. They are concerned that calls to reform the USPS could mean price hikes and service cuts.

