Actor Rob Lowe tweeted that “the film business passed away today with the announcement of the 'popular' film Oscar. It had been in poor health for a number of years. It is survived by sequels, tent-poles, and vertical integration.” - Alex Gallardo - Pool/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/09/business/has-film-business-passed-away-its-most-popular-oscars-category/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The ratings for the Oscars awards ceremony, as a television event, have been dropping steadily for years, with last years' program on ABC the least watched in history. So the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced some changes, including a new category: most popular film. This has a lot of people confused — what makes a movie "popular"? And some were outraged, including Rob Lowe, whose tweet made our headline. Here's another hot take:

still no oscar for stunt performances/choreography or voice acting but cool, why not add an award for most popular movie, to the popular movie awards — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) August 8, 2018

We reached out to Tatiana Siegel, deputy film editor at The Hollywood Reporter, for some context. She talked to academy members who agreed that it's a grab for ratings, but that doesn't mean its implications won't affect moviemakers.

To hear the full story, click the audio player above.