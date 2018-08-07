By Kai Ryssdal
President Bill Clinton, addresses the nation from outside the White House on December 19, 1998 after the U.S. House of Representatives impeached him on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
Where were you in 1998? Kai Ryssdal was just starting his career in public radio. Slate staff writer Leon Neyfakh was in middle school, watching the Clinton impeachment play out on television with parents who were sympathetic to the president. Season two of Neyfakh's podcast "Slow Burn" tackles that scandal, challenging our thinking about Monica Lewinsky, Ken Starr and the rest, while examining the implications for today's political landscape. He'll talk with Kai about the first episode, which premieres Aug. 8. 

