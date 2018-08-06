The tight labor market has prompted employers to reach into pools of workers they might have otherwise overlooked: People who failed drug tests, people with prison records, early retirees. And people who were out of that labor market — like older workers — are starting to look for jobs again despite reduced benefits and stagnant wages. So is the labor force pretty tapped out, or are or are there more potential workers waiting in the wings to jump in?
