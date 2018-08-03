Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/03/business/will-scandal-slow-cbs-juggernaut/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

CBS reported stellar earnings on Thursday, and CEO Leslie Moonves spoke about a bright future for the network even as he grapples with allegations of sexual misconduct. Similar charges have been leveled at the executive producer of one of the network's most popular shows, "60 Minutes." But will the scandals cause advertisers to flee the prime-time news magazine and the network as a whole?

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.

