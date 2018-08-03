CBS reported stellar earnings on Thursday, and CEO Leslie Moonves spoke about a bright future for the network even as he grapples with allegations of sexual misconduct. Similar charges have been leveled at the executive producer of one of the network's most popular shows, "60 Minutes." But will the scandals cause advertisers to flee the prime-time news magazine and the network as a whole?
