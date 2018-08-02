Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/02/business/brookstone-saves-airport-based-stories-chopping-block-here-s-why/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Brookstone, the specialty retailer that sells eye masks, massage chairs and other gadgets, filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time Thursday. The company says it's going to shut down its roughly 100 mall-based stores. They've become less of an attraction as more shopping moves online. The company’s 35 airport-based stores are doing much better. Brookstone is looking for a buyer. Overall, airport retail seems to be doing much better than traditional malls. Why is that?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.