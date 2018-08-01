Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/01/business/corner-office-marketplace/movie-theater-subscription-service-sinemia-determined/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You’ve probably heard of MoviePass, the subscription-based movie ticket service — yeah, the one having a lot of problems recently. Sinemia offers a similar ticket plan through their mobile app, but with a different business model. It's not a household name yet in North America, but Sinemia's expanded to Canada, Australia, the U.K. and now the U.S. Founder and CEO Rifat Oguz moved the company to Los Angeles last year, and he told us how he plans to make the movie subscription business work.

