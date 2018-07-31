By Jed Kim
July 31, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Your shopping bill could be getting noticeably higher. Procter & Gamble today announced it's planning to raise prices on a lot of its products, including Bounty paper towels and Puffs tissues. One reason for those increases? P&G is having to pay a lot for wood pulp, which is basically what paper towels, diapers and toilet paper are made from.

