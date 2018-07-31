U.S. Foods Holding Corp, already among the largest food service distributors in the country, announced today that it is buying five businesses from Service Group of America. It's a $1.8 billion cash deal that adds up to $3.2 billion in annual sales and 3,400 employees in a push West across the U.S. But what does that mean for your dinner?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Erika Beras at @@Erika_Beras.