The House version of the proposed federal farm bill would require parents with children over 6 years old to fulfill a 20-hour work or training requirement to receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. That means nationwide 3 million more people would suddenly need job training. The conundrum, said Russell Sykes of the American Public Human Services Association, is that the training needed to get that many people ready for jobs is expensive. The House version of the bill only includes $1 billion for more training, but that doesn’t cover childcare.

