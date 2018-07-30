Is it possible for one company to have too many locations?
Snap Inc. of Snapchat fame might just have fit that bill in the Los Angeles beachside neighborhood of Venice.
Founded in 2011, Snap at one point had dozens of properties in the community. But just like its disappearing messaging function, Snap's been disappearing from Venice as it tries to cut costs.
The news comes as a relief to many in the neighborhood, who have long complained that Snap transformed their community, kicking out cherished businesses and restaurants during its rapid expansion.
But as Snap leaves, its imprint on Venice remains.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
