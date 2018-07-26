Finding an affordable place to live in Miami-Dade is hard. The area consistently ranks as one of the most unaffordable places to live in the nation. And for moderate to low-income LGBTQ seniors, it can be even harder to find housing. “They are four times less likely to have children,” said Cindy Brown who manages the day-to-day operations at Lambda Living, which provides affordable housing to LGBTQ seniors. “Maybe they don't have any family left or maybe their family disowned them when they realized they were gay.”
