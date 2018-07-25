General Motors shares tumbled Wednesday as the company cited rising steel and aluminum costs as one reason for a smaller profit forecast. GM is not alone. Whirlpool, Coca-Cola and others are starting to tell the story of pain from the steel and aluminum tariffs in earnings reports, price projections and CEO interviews. None of this should come as a surprise.
