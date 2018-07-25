By Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Archie has always been a part of Jon Goldwater's life. His father, John, co-created the iconic character and the rest of the Riverdale gang. But under the younger Goldwater's tenure as co-CEO, the "Archie" of today looks pretty different from the "Archie" of yesteryear. From introducing the series' first openly gay main character, to Archie's infamous death, to the hit television show "Riverdale," Goldwater has ushered the "Archie" brand through a tremendous overhaul. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Goldwater about those decisions, the challenges of taking over the family business, and where "Archie" may be headed next.

