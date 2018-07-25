Archie has always been a part of Jon Goldwater's life. His father, John, co-created the iconic character and the rest of the Riverdale gang. But under the younger Goldwater's tenure as co-CEO, the "Archie" of today looks pretty different from the "Archie" of yesteryear. From introducing the series' first openly gay main character, to Archie's infamous death, to the hit television show "Riverdale," Goldwater has ushered the "Archie" brand through a tremendous overhaul. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Goldwater about those decisions, the challenges of taking over the family business, and where "Archie" may be headed next.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO