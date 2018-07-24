By Molly Wood
July 24, 2018 | 3:29 PM
Elon Musk attends the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
In some ways, Elon Musk is made for our times. He's a fiercely polarizing billionaire who's positioned himself as a singular visionary, capable of remaking the auto industry and revolutionizing space travel while building rescue submarines on the side. He knows his way around a Twitter fight, too. But why do the media, Tesla fans and Musk himself always cast him as the lead in an epic tale? Bloomberg Businessweek editor Max Chafkin will help us unpack the cult of personality that surrounds Musk. Then, we'll look at Tesla's legion of short-sellers and Musk's fight against them this week. Finally, an inspiring answer to our Make Me Smart question.

