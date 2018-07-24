Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/24/economy/trump-juncker-meeting-key-us-eu-trade-relations/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The European Union's top official is due to meet with President Donald Trump tomorrow in Washington. Jean-Claude Juncker — head of the EU's executive arm — will be trying to stave off a full-blown transatlantic trade war and persuade the president not to go ahead with a threatened tariff of up to 25 percent on European auto imports. Could Junker succeed where Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May have so far failed?

