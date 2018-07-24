By Stephen Beard
July 24, 2018 | 6:03 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

The European Union's top official is due to meet with President Donald Trump tomorrow in Washington. Jean-Claude Juncker — head of the EU's executive arm  will be trying to stave off a full-blown transatlantic trade war and persuade the president not to go ahead with a threatened tariff of up to 25 percent on European auto imports. Could Junker succeed where Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May have so far failed?  

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.