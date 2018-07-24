By Aaron Schrank
July 24, 2018
In June, President Donald Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods, most of which went into effect earlier this month. Now U.S. trade officials are set to impose the rest of them, but not before a hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday with U.S. business leaders. The list of products includes industrial machinery, communications technology, and aerospace parts from China. While many U.S. businesses welcome a crackdown on China's trade practices, they fear retaliationBusinesses will be able to air their concerns at this week's hearing or apply for exemptions from the tariffs before they go into place.

