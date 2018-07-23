U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill July 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin answered questions about the 'the State of the International Financial System.' - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. is ready to negotiate with China, the EU, and Japan on trade. But at the conclusion of a G-20 finance leaders meeting in Argentina this weekend, Mnuchin said our trading partners would have to remove tariffs on U.S. goods — and get rid of "non-tariff barriers" on U.S. companies.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

