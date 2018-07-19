The wealth of the world's billionaires has increased steadily by 13 percent per year since 2010, according to a report released by Oxfam in January. This rate is six times faster than that of regular workers.
Between March 2016 and March 2017, the number of billionaires across the globe rose at an “unprecedented rate,” Oxfam said, with a new person joining the three comma club every two days in that year long period.
However, even in the upper echelon of wealth, there are disparities when it comes to gender. According to the Forbes billionaires list for 2018, only three women are ranked in the world’s 35 wealthiest people. Each of the top three are heiresses, meaning they inherited at least part of their wealth from their family.
To find self-made billionaire women, we had to search lower on the list. We found them somewhere near number 200. Each of these women have something in common: They’re Chinese. According to an article in the New York Times, China has the most self-made female billionaires out of any country.
Without further ado, here are some of the wealthiest women in the world.
Alice Walton: $41.9 billion
Source of wealth: She is one of the heirs to Walmart Inc.
Career: Walton has spent the majority of her career in investment banking. She also founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in her hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Age: 68
Citizenship: United States
Other interests: Walton has collected art since the age of 11. Today, her collection is worth nearly $500 million.
Source of wealth: She co-founded Longfor, a real estate development company, with her then husband.
Career: She is the chairperson and largest shareholder for Longfor Properties.
Age: 54
Citizenship: China
Other interests: She worked as a journalist before entering the real estate business.
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family: $48.7 billion
Source of wealth: Heiress to L’Oreal, the largest beauty and cosmetics company in the world, which her grandfather started in the early 1900s.
Career: She’s the chairwoman of L’Oreal.
Age: 65
Citizenship: France
Other interests: Author of three books on topics such as Jewish-Christian relations and the Greek gods.
Zhou Qunfei: $6.5 billion
Source of wealth: She founded Lens Technology, a Chinese company that produces smartphone screens, in 2006.
Career: She's the chairwoman and CEO for Lens Technology.
Age: 48
Citizenship: Hong Kong
Other interests: She’s always had a knack for entrepreneurship. When she was 22 she started a watch lens company with her family.
Jacqueline Mars: $24.8 billion
Source of wealth: Heiress to Mars, the world’s largest candy maker, which is responsible for popular brands like Milky Way, M&Ms, 3 Musketeers, Twix, Skittles, and Snickers.
Career: She worked at the company for nearly two decades and served on the board until 2016.
Age: 78
Citizenship: United States
Other interests: She’s very involved in philanthropy, serving on boards of the Smithsonian and the National Archives, to name a couple.
Chen Lihua: $4.3 billion
Source of wealth: She is the founder and chairwoman of Fu Wah International Group, one of Beijing’s largest real estate developers.
Career: She left high school early to start a furniture repair business, which was very successful. She started purchasing properties in Hong Kong, where she lived at the time, and eventually returned to China and launched Fu Wah International Group in the 1990s.
Age: 77
Citizenship: China
Other interests: She is a big philanthropist and art enthusiast. She founded the China Red Sandalwood Museum, where she is the lead curator.
