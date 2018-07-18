Goldman Sachs reported quarterly profits today, beating analyst expectations. As is often the case on Wall Street, the ups were no match for the downs — like heavy legal expenses and weak trading results. But the big news for the bank was that a successor has been named to replace storied Goldman CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, who saw the investment bank through the financial crisis and steered it in some new directions. Goldman President David Solomon takes the reins in October, and will be tasked with making sure the bank’s recent changes pay off.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO