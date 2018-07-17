We've told you about other wild uses for blockchain technology besides bitcoin: mortgages, weddings and more. Now it's time to go down the cryptocurrency rabbit hole — or maybe the bitcoin mineshaft? Joon Ian Wong is managing editor at cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. He takes us back to his reporting for Quartz on a bitcoin mine in Inner Mongolia, which is both a very real place and yet very unlike other types of mines. Then, all of you tell us where you've seen bitcoin (and bitcoin scams?) in the real world.
