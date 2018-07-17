Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/17/economy/us-risks-isolation-other-countries-sign-trade-pacts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Tuesday in Tokyo, the European Union and Japan inked a fresh trade pact that will eliminate most of the tariffs between them. The EU has been a busy bee on the trade front. It recently agreed to a new deal with Mexico, and a new one with Canada is now up and running. It’s in talks with Australia and New Zealand. Lots of countries are forging new trade agreements with each other, with one notable exception: the United States.

