Backyard chicken keeping has taken off in the Bay Area as residents seek ways to disconnect from technology. Most people spend $1,000 or less on their birds and coops, but a wealthier subset of chicken owners have really gotten into it, in some cases sinking $20,000 or more into fancy heritage chickens and ornate homes for them.
