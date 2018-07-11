Residents of Puerto Rico are expressing relief that Hurricane Beryl has weakened as it sweeps over the island. But Puerto Rico is still recovering from last year’s hurricanes as more crop up in the Caribbean. One suggestion for how the island should prepare and react to natural disasters? Incorporate the private sector.
