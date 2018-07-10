By Reema Khrais
Donald Trump's choice of Brett Kavanaugh to be the next Supreme Court Justice may have contained an element of surprise. But there's nothing surprising about what happens next. Ads. Millions and millions of dollars worth of ads on television and the internet aimed at influencing those who have the power to influence whether or not Kavanaugh gets the black robe.

