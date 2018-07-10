By Ashton Marra
July 10, 2018 | 6:44 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

LeBron James has announced he’s leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time, heading west to join the 16-time national champion Los Angeles Lakers. After his first departure in 2010 for Miami, Cleveland restaurant owners noticed a slump in business as fewer people came out for games at the Quicken Loans Arena, but business has rebounded in the last four years, with strong turnout by patrons for games. Now, some Clevelanders are worried the city will take another hit even though tourism officials believe James is leaving a stronger city the second time around.

This story was produced by the Marketplace hub at the ideastream newsroom in Cleveland.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.