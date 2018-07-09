Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/09/economy/trump-prepares-nato-summit-we-ask-what-s-our-nato-roi/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump frequently complains about NATO. Just this morning he was tweeting about how NATO allies aren’t spending enough; that the U.S. pays an unfair share. It’s true that NATO members are supposed to spend 2 percent of their GDP on their military.

It’s also true that only about eight of NATO’s 29 members are going to hit that target this year. And several U.S. presidents have complained that NATO allies aren’t pulling their weight. But that doesn’t mean NATO is a bad deal for the U.S.

