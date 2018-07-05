Trade fight. Trade skirmish. Possible trade war. We've been hedging our language around what the Trump administration's multiple rounds of tariffs actually mean. But come midnight tonight, when $34 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods are supposed to kick in, all that talk of trade war starts to look a lot more real and a lot more likely to show up in the real U.S. economy.
