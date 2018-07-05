Pfizer recently raised the list prices for more than 40 of its prescription medications, including the pain med Lyrica. It’s the second time this year Pfizer has boosted list prices. The increases come at a time of increased public and political scrutiny over drug prices. Is Big Pharma not feeling the heat?
