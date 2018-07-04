By Emily Jones
July 04, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Like many old cities, Savannah, Georgia stakes a lot on its history. In fact the National Park Service calls Savannah’s downtown one of the largest urban Historic Landmark Districts in the country — a big draw for tourists and residents alike. But a familiar tension between building the future and preserving the past may be putting that rarefied district under threat.

