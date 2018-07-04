Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/04/life/tourism-boom-threatening-architecture-makes-savannah-destination/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Like many old cities, Savannah, Georgia stakes a lot on its history. In fact the National Park Service calls Savannah’s downtown one of the largest urban Historic Landmark Districts in the country — a big draw for tourists and residents alike. But a familiar tension between building the future and preserving the past may be putting that rarefied district under threat.

