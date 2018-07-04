Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/04/business/lights-camera-tax-breaks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

State-sponsored film and television incentives are a big driver for business nowadays. New Jersey's governor signed a bill yesterday that will offer tax credits to production companies that film movies and television shows there. And there's a battle going on among states to get the entertainment industry to come to town.

